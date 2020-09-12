Entertainment

It will be a big disgrace to get pregnant before marriage - Diana Asamoah

Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Asamoah

Ghanaian gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah has shot down rumours that she is pregnant.

A few weeks ago, a photo of her with a protruding belly surfaced online. A section of social media users and blogs suggested she was pregnant.



These commentators were interested in when she got married for her to get pregnant.



But reacting to the issue in an interview monitored by Zionfelix.net on Hello FM in Kumasi, Diana Asamoah told Dave Hammer that she is not pregnant.



She stated that it will be a disgrace for her to get pregnant and give birth out of wedlock.

The celebrated gospel musician averred that she is not in a competition with anyone when it comes to childbirth.



Devoting her time to serve God, the popular musician was hopeful God will give her a husband if she needs one.



Explaining what led to her visiby big belly in the photo, Ms Asamoah revealed she ate a lot of banku with okro. She added that her attire was also too tight on her, so her sitting position before the photo gave such an impression.



Evang. Diana Asamoah stressed that there is no way she would get pregnant without first getting married.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.