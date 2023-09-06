It will be a blessing to collaborate with Kojo Antwi - Mophty Legacy

Mophty Legacy and Kojo Antwi

Up-and-coming Ghanaian artiste Emmanuel Oppong, also known as Mophty Legacy, has opened up about his desire to collaborate with legendary Highlife musician, Kojo Antwi.

According to him, working with Kojo Antwi on a track would be a blessing to his career because Kojo Antwi has played a significant role in the success of Ghanaian music.



Mophty disclosed this on GTV's breakfast show where he shared that he started his music journey during his high school days, mainly drawn to love songs.



He revealed that listening to Kojo Antwi's music during that time had a profound impact on him.



He believes artists like Kojo Antwi have paved the way in the music industry, setting examples worth following.



“This is a blessing, even Mr. Drew alone is a big blessing, so you can imagine how it will be. The Kojo Antwi one is a double blessing”, he said.

Mophty recently gained recognition after he added his own verse to Mr. Drew's "Case" track.



Regarding his unexpected feature in Mr. Drew's song, Mophty explained that it happened as a surprise when Mr. Drew mentioned his name in a post.



The song has gained popularity on TikTok and received attention from celebrities like Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan.



Mophty Legacy also shared that he is currently working on his next project, which he believes will make a significant impact on the Ghanaian music scene once it's released.



ID/OGB

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

You can also watch some of our programmes below.







Watch the latest Nkommo Wo Ho with Maame Akua Kyei on GhanaWeb TV here:







You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:





