It will be an honour if I win GMB; I’ve got all the qualities – Naa

Naa Dedei Botwe

Greater Accra Region’s representative for this year’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB), Naa Dedei Botwe, has said that it will be an honour and a dream come true should she be crowned this year’s winner.

According to her, it will be comforting to be crowned Ghana’s Most Beautiful.



In an interview, Naa stated: “I believe that I’ve got all the qualities of a queen. Ghanaians will not be making a mistake by voting me Ghana’s Most Beautiful.”



She goes on to add: “I embody all the qualities and values of a queen so to win and embark on my project will be an icing on the cake.”

In the first week, Naa won the Most Innovative contestant, an award she has won a couple of times including after the last stage performance.



In the second week of the competition, Naa was awarded Star Performer for the competition.



As the competition comes to a close this Sunday, the lady from the capital will be hoping to win the crown for the Greater Accra Region.

