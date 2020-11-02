It will be difficult to control women who go naked on social media - Kwasi Ernest

Artiste manager Kwasi Ernest

Many women tend to show their naked bodies to sell themselves for clout, money and business deals because of the strong belief that sex sells.

In Ghana, it is becoming a new and common trend on social media to find female celebrities and influencers including young ladies exposing their curvaceous bodies without restraint.



Ladies going nude has however become a matter of serious concern, with some critics calling on the law enforcers to regulate this culture of nudity on social media and punish those who engage in such trade.



Celebrities like the legendary Ghanaian actress Irene Opare believes the society frowning on the act will help nip it in the bud.



But Chief Executive Officer of Media Excel, Kwasi Ernest doesn’t believe it is possible to control the act of nudity on social media.

Speaking on Peace FM’s “Entertainment Review’’, Kwasi Ernest argued the women who go nude enjoy the act and even share the pictures and videos themselves.



To him, if those showing their naked bodies are not ashamed of behavior, “how then can any other person control their conduct?’’



“It will be difficult to control what people are sharing on their phones. It will be difficult because sometimes it is the person who went nude who also shared it’’, he emphasized.