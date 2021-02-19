It will be ‘very unfair’ if I don’t win Artiste of the year – KiDi

Musician, KiDi

Ghanaian singer cum songwriter, Dennis Nana Dwamena better known as KiDi has disclosed to Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com that he worked so hard as a musician in the year 2020 and it’ll be unfair on the part of award schemes if he’s not honoured with the ultimate Artiste of the year award.

KiDi in the year 2020 under review released his Blue EP which did a lot of magic which included hit songs like Say Cheese, One man and also had a major hit song titled Enjoyment all to his name despite the constraints of Covid-19 on the showbiz industry.



Speaking about the possibility for him to win the artiste of the year in major award schemes organized in the year 2021 on the Kastle Drive Time show, KiDi said he’ll be glad to win the penultimate award but if it doesn’t happen the job certainly continues.



“We have a lot of award schemes in Ghana with the likes of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and 3Music Awards. Already 3Music Awards nominations are out and if you look through you’d find my name in a lot categories including Artiste of the year,” he remarked.



He added “So when you work so hard and your works are being appreciated, award boards think through and put your name up for you to be awarded accordingly in the year under review."

“But this year as you said in the year 2020 by the grace of God we were able to do a lot of magic. So if the awards are held and I’m adjudged to be the best Artiste of the year then I will thank God,” he said on Kastle FM.



“But if I’m not given the ultimate award then I will say they’ve not been fair to me. However, if we win we hold it in high esteem and should we fail to win then obviously the job continues and I hope you understand,” he told the host.



3Music Awards recently released their nomination for the year 2021 and KiDi was involved in most of the categories including Artiste of the year, EP of the year, Song of the year, Viral song of the year, among others.