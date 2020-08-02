It wouldn’t have been a crime for Akufo-Addo to congratulate Shatta Wale – Bulldog

Click for Market Deals →
Shatta Wale’s manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, well known as Bulldog, is not happy about President Akofo-Addo’s silence over Beyoncé’s collaboration with Shatta Wale.
Bulldog expressed his disappointment when speaking with MzGee on TV3’s ‘Simply Showbiz’ which was monitored by Zionfelix.net.
He emphasized that it wouldn’t have been a crime for President Akufo Addo to tweet about Shatta Wale’s feat with Beyoncé.
Bulldog asserted the collaboration has put the name of Ghana out there—so a congratulatory message from His Excellency would have been in order.
He bemoaned the Black Stars team who have not brought any glory to the country in so many years have been invited to the Presidency.
Many people have praised Shatta Wale after popular American singer and producer, Beyoncé released the official music video of their ‘Already’ song.
The video has clocked 6,798,244 views on YouTube as at now following its release.
Watch Bulldog’s comment below:
Bull Dog believes It wouldn't have been bad if the president had congratulated Shatta Wale for his big featuring with Beyonce? after the video dropped on Friday
