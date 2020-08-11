Entertainment

Italy-based Nazz King set to release a collaboration with Yaa Pono

Nazz King has fearured Yaa Pono on his upcoming song titled

Afro-Pop musician Nazz King has announced the release of his upcoming track featuring Tema-based rapper Yaa Pono.

The new song is christened 'Heaven Full', and set to be released on August 15, 2020.



This comes after the 'Tonight' crooner postponed his album launch and Europe tour due to the Coronavirus epidemic.



According to Nazz King, “this happens to be one of my major features this year but due to COVID-19 we delayed dropping it.”



He said the song would be available on all digital platforms and YouTube next weekend.

“Everything is ready as far as the release is concerned. My team and I have concluded ensuring the song get out for the fans to enjoy it.



“It is beautiful vibe with Yaa Pano and I know the lovers out there are [gonna] enjoy it,” Nazz King intimated.



The musician cum actor urged fans and followers to expect more from him and other exciting major collaborations before the year ends.

Source: Abdul-Hanan, Contributor

