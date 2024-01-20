Ivan Quashigah mourns Vincent McCauley, says the 'pain cuts deep'

Ivan Quashigah

Ivan Quashigah, the renowned producer behind the acclaimed series 'Things We Do For Love,' finds himself in a state of shock and profound sorrow with the untimely passing of actor Vincent McCauley, who portrayed the character Max in the series.

McCauley's demise occurred on Monday, January 15, and the precise cause of death remains shrouded in mystery.



Taking to Instagram to express his grief, Mr. Quashigah revealed that while he was aware of McCauley's health challenges, he had no inkling of the gravity of his illness. The actor, known for his cheerful demeanor, showed no overt signs of distress.



Reflecting on a recent incident during the filming of 'Yolo Season 7,' Quashigah recounted a moment when McCauley had to miss filming some scenes, yet he personally visited the office to apologize, showcasing his gentlemanly nature. Unfortunately, the severity of McCauley's condition escaped notice, as he, true to his character, greeted everyone with his signature handshake that left lasting impressions.

The filmmaker disclosed his plans to contact McCauley the very day to discuss a potential new project and check on his well-being, only to be met with the devastating news of his passing.



Quashigah in his post lamented recent losses, including McCauley's on-screen cousin in "Things We Do for Love," Marleen (Lois), and Ekow Blankson, his boss in "Inspector Bediako."



"Hmmm. Vincent! What am I to do with the new scripts? This pain cuts deep! Lord, teach us how to number our days and recognize their brevity, guiding us to spend them wisely. Your word instructs us to give thanks in all things, but this loss truly, truly hurts. Rest in Peace, Nephew."