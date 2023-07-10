Iyanya explains why he had a tattoo of Yvonne Nelson on his arm

Iyanya and Yvonne Nelson

Iyanya has disclosed how beautiful his relationship with Yvonne Nelson was when they were both together.

The Nigerian musician has been in Ghana for a while now and has also been captured granting interviews on some media outlets.



During these interviews, he mostly spoke about his relationship with the actress following the information shared in Yvonne Nelson’s memoir about why their romantic relationship came to an end.



Iyanya, in an interview on Toast, hosted on GhOne shared his experiences during his relationship with Yvonne Nelson.



In his words, they both had a beautiful relationship, adding that Yvonne Nelson was very addictive and there was no way he could avoid her.



“We both had a serious relationship. That was my girl and our relationship was beautiful. You know, when you are with her, it is quite addictive, you just fall it and you wouldn’t know anything about it”, he said.



Explaining how serious their relationship was, the Nigerian artiste said it was very serious to the extent that he had a tattoo of the actress on his arm. He also said they both planned of having a future together.

“Yes, I envisioned a future with Yvonne Nelson and I knew she was the one that is why I did a tattoo of her on my arm but I don’t have it now. I had to put another one on it but it was a beautiful experience”, Iyanya said.



Yvonne Nelson and Iyanya began a romantic relationship in 2012 but three years later, the inseparable couple broke up.



Watch the video below:





ED/BB