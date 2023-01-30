Iyanya explains why he pushed a fan off stage

Nigerian singer, Iyanya has reacted to the viral video that showed him pushing off a man who was spraying him money.

A Twitter user with the handle @Pettyrebel shared a video of Iyanya throwing off a ma that was spraying him money.



Captioning the video she wrote; “So Iyanya came to Awka yesterday, na our pablo dem push like that”.



Taking to his Twitter page, Iyanya explained that the fan kept slapping the money on his face even when he tried to get the man to stop but he refused.



The singer stated that he felt disrespected by the fan's actions hence his reason for shoving the guy off the stage.



He said: “The guy kept slapping my face with the money and I tried to hold his hand and he continued.

"First no matter how much you are spraying, don’t slap someone with it, that’s disrespectful.



“Where are you? I need to slap your face with naira notes and let’s see how you will feel after 3 slaps,” he added when another fan told him he should not have reacted.



Watch the video below



