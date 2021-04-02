Izzik shows fans a slice of heaven in new visuals for ‘Paradise’

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Following the overwhelming acclaim of his romantic single ‘Paradise’ which was themed around showing love and giving your partner literally heaven on earth, Izzik is back with a remarkable music video that matches the immense quality of the record.

The groovy romantic sing-along record captures the proclamations made by a lover to give his special someone ‘Paradise’ on earth and the video captures this magical promise beautifully.



The video opens to impressive aerial shots of a plush resort showing some wonderful landscapes, impressive gardening and more which set the mood for a romantic sequence of events.



Izzik enters the frame and hugs his lover followed by montages of them doing what lovers do in a literal depiction of paradise.

