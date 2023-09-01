J.Cole said I was Tupac reincarnated - Burna Boy

Nigerian music sensation, Burna Boy

Grammy-winning artiste, Burna Boy recently shared details of his remarkable encounter with American rapper, J. Cole.

During his appearance on the Rap Radar Podcast, hosted by Elliott Wilson, Burna Boy recalled that he found himself in the company of J. Cole and a group of basketball players. Before delving into their musical endeavours, the group engaged in a heartfelt discussion about life and its complexities.



Burna Boy, known for his straightforward and no-nonsense approach to conversations, expressed his thoughts passionately. It was during this exchange that J. Cole made a profound statement. He pointed towards Burna Boy and uttered, "This guy is Tupac," drawing everyone's attention to the Nigerian artiste.



“For me, I don’t really like to have conversations with people that don’t live with me. You know, I don’t have long conversations like that. So, I found myself just going off.



“And before we start [recording], he (J. Cole] just goes, ‘Bro, this n*gga is Tupac. And then I looked around to see who he was talking about. It’s me he’s talking about. He’s like, this n*gga is like Tupac reincarnated in Africa.”



Tupac Shakur, often hailed as one of the greatest rappers and influential figures in hip-hop history, left an indelible mark on the genre.

Burna Boy, understandably taken aback by the comparison, was deeply honoured by J. Cole's recognition. In essence, J. Cole was suggesting that Burna Boy embodied the spirit of Tupac, especially in the context of Africa.



