J. Derobie advises on nudity in music videos

J.Derobie is out with his latest EP 'My People'

Nudity and sexual content is becoming a constant in the Ghanaian music scene, from lyrics to music videos down to live performances.

Fast-rising dancehall/afrobeat artiste, J. Derobie, has shared his take on this new trend, and what needs to be done about it.



J. Derobie mentioned that music is an art of people telling stories, sometimes personal stories or personal opinions, thus the sexual content and portrayal of nudity.



However, in his view, artistes should learn to put out their sexual thoughts in their music through coded means because there are children who listen to their music.



“There are children coming up and it will help if the nudity is limited. During my childhood, you wouldn’t see such things. It was balanced. If you’re even watching a movie and there’s a kissing scene, you have to look away else the ‘cane will have your meat’”, he said on the Late Nite Celebrity Show with Foster Romanus.

Sharing advice on this, the ‘Poverty’ hitmaker said, “This is where we need to sit back or go to the drawing board and see which type of content we want to promote.



Sometimes, it is what the director wants and sometimes, it is what the artistes themselves want. Other times, the media houses also have no choice than to play it but when we go to the drawing board and decide to limit these things, others will also follow because everyone wants their songs to be played on Tv”.



The young artiste furthered that also to help control this, there should be a censorship board that will assess music, both lyrics and videos, before they are put out, nevertheless, it should not be too strict because some content generate lots of money.

