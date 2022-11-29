J. Derobie drops new single titled “Adwoa” featuring Joeboy

Flyer of the new song

Source: GNA

Ghanaian singer and songwriter J. Derobie has dropped his new single “Adwoa” which features award winning Nigerian singer Joeboy.

“Adwoa” produced by Ghanaian sound engineer Fantom Beatz has melodic tunes which alludes fans to enjoy.



The song which talks about love has both musicians showing gestures of love, emotions and passion.



Both musicians have been supporting each other with melodious lyrics and backing vocals, J. Derobie contributed to writing Joeboy’s song called “Sip Alcohol” which made waves in the music industry.

After months of speculation from music fans, the two have satisfied the curiosity of fans with this collaboration.



“Adwoa” is the third single off J. Derobie’s upcoming debut album which would be released on December 8 on all streaming platforms.



J. Derobie’s hit song “Poverty” in 2019 made him emerge as an underground artist and collaborated with notable musicians like Kwesi Arthur and Popcaan.