0
Menu
Entertainment

J.Derobie hints at a collaboration with Jamaican star Popcaan

J Derobie Jdjd Ghanaian dancehall artiste, J.Derobie

Fri, 20 Jan 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, J.Derobie, has disclosed that he is currently 'cooking something big' with Jamaican Dancehall star Popcaan.

J Derobie won the hearts of many music lovers after he released his hit single ‘Poverty’ which went global.

The artiste consequently caught the eye of Nigerian-born Ghanaian musician, Mr. Eazi and many other great artistes like Jamaican international dancehall singer Popcaan.

Speaking on his progress so far in an interview with YFM, J Derobie disclosed that, he and Popcaan are currently working on a new single.

Although he failed to give further details, Derobie said;

“My dream collaboration is to work again with Popcaan and it’s on the way. It is going to happen, I believe in God so when I speak I speak with faith”, he said.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
Rev Joyce Aryee defends Reverend Kusi Boateng's firm
Police officer behind missing CFA190,000 scandal ‘missing’ – Dampare
I pray you are wrong about Reverend Kusi Boateng – Adom-Otchere
Reverend Kusi Boateng’s spiritual son to sue Okudzeto Ablakwa, other
Couple suspects foul play in alleged missing of twin
Randy Abbey mounts spirited defence of Alpha Hour pastor
'Fake doctor’ who accused some officers of planting ‘wee’ in his car arrested
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker