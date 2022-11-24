0
J. Derobie hints at debut album, releases 3rd single

Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian artiste Derrick Obuobi Junior, alias J. Derobie, has announced that very soon, he will release his debut album.

First, the award-winning singer says he is offering another single from the project: 'Adwoa'.

Checks by Class News' Prince Benjamin indicate that the emPawa Africa artiste's debut album is titled 'Grains From Love & Reality', a 12-tracker that will be out, per Apple Music data, on Thursday, 8 December.

The Afropop tune 'Ato Me So' and Reggae/Dancehall tune 'Brukk Off', recently released, are from the said long play (LP).

According to Derobie 'Adwoa' features Nigerian label mate, singer Joeboy.

Derobie first came to the limelight after the release and success of his Reggae/Dancehall song called 'Poverty'. It won the Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year award at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA). The song also has a remix featuring Jamaican star Popcaan.

