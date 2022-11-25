0
J. Derobie joins forces with Nigerian Afropop star Joeboy on new single 'Adwoa'

Fri, 25 Nov 2022 Source: Gideon Kweitsu, Contributor

For many years two west African music powerhouses (Ghana and Nigeria) have championed some of the best music collaborations in Africa despite the diversity in musical style.

Ghana's J. Derobie and Nigerian Afrobeat/Afropop superstars have joined the list of talented musicians to keep the cultural hybrid alive.

The pair who double as label mates have a history of musical collaboration which dates back to 2021 when J. Derobie contributed to writing Joeboy's song Sip (Alcohol), an infectious tune that became an instant hit and stormed various music charts.

After months of speculation from music fans, the two have satisfied the curiosity of fans with this new collaboration.

This time it is the Ghanaian who enlists the assistance of his empawa colleague to lace the track with his alluring sensuous vocals on the song titled "Adwoa", the third single of his upcoming debut album.

"Adwoa" produced by Ghanaian sound engineer Fantom Beatz, unfolds into a danceable mid-tempo radio hit. Joeboy leads with his husky vocals while J. Derobie spiced up with his dancehall-influenced style which suddenly makes the song very much fun to enjoy.

Collectively, the award-winning musicians conveyed the universal feeling of love.

‘Ato Me So' and 'Bruk off' are two of the singles previously released by J.Derobie ahead of the album that will be available on December 8 2022 on all music streaming stores.

There's no doubt that fans would anticipate a high-standard album from the "Ginger Me" crooner, after having done a great job with his Nungua Diaries EP.

