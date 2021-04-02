JMJ recruits ten new rappers on ‘Riddim of the gods’ 2021

Ghanaian music producer, JMJ

Ace Ghanaian music producer JMJ after a successful release of the ‘Riddim of the Gods’ (ROG) music project in 2020 is out with a new body of work for this year dubbed ‘The New Kings’.

One would have thought he would put the ‘already-popular-A-List’ Rappers on it but no, he swerved everyone! This time the direction is different but unique; he takes a big leap to enlist 10 of Ghana’s hot new Rap heads for this year’s project.



According to the producer who loves to spot new talent and project them into the mainstream, the 10 new rappers were properly picked out of a tall list of other phenomenon rappers after he posted on social media that he needed names of rappers to enlist for the hip-hop tape.



He explained that “The list was so heavy and scary I almost deleted the post from Facebook. The line-up was very long with dope young rappers it was difficult to pick a final list to work with. But upon deliberations with the Team and engaging the artistes respectively, we arrived at 10 names we think availed themselves for this tape”.



Joshua Raphaelson, as he is known in private life is known, according to history, as the first African Producer to release a riddim in Africa. In 2008, he produced Africa’s first riddim titled “Trigger Riddim” that enlisted Samini, Stonebwoy, Iwan, Mugeez (or R2Bees), Ghetto KB among others. Within a space of 10 years, he released about 4 other riddim projects that gave (more) shine to listed Ghanaian Acts as well as producing hit songs from those.



Ghana’s 2015 BET Winner, Stonebwoy’s first hit single that went viral was “Hills And Valleys”, done on Producer JMJ’s “Trigger Riddim”. The ever-popular “Scatter Badmind” song by MTV & MOBO Winning Act, Samini, was also produced on JMJ’s riddim project titled “Missile Riddim”.



Eleven Years later, Producer JMJ bounced back to launch “Riddims Of The GODS”, a brand identity he has coined to maintain and sustain riddim culture in Africa by doing it annually.

The first edition of his ‘Riddim Of The GODS’ (ROG) came with 5 separate tapes running through genres of Dancehall, Afrobeats, Hiplife et al with over 30 Artistes listed for it including huge names like Sarkodie, Samini, Stonebwoy, VVIP, Prince Bright (BukBak), EL, Edem, Akwaboah, Adina, Eno Barony, just to name a few.



‘The New Kings’ tape which is the very first on his 2nd edition of the ROG tape has enlisted 10 artistes namely Kofi Jamar, AY Poyoo, Phrimpong, Keeny Ice, Lyrical Joe, Amerado, Cedi Rap, King Paluta, Lokal, Bryan The Mensah and Boiiisam.



“They have been so eager from day one when we began working on the tape. They wish I was even gonna release the tape just after they voiced on the riddim; this shows how enthusiast they are and badly want their works out there on this project”, JMJ added.



The project kick-off for ‘The New Kings’ tape is expected to be launched this week, 1st week of April across all digital platforms with a first exclusive stream via Boomplay.



Boomplay has been very instrumental in the ‘Riddim Of The GODS’ Project.



The maiden edition was partnered by them and all five tapes were exclusively released via their platform.