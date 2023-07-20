0
JZyNo shows appreciation to Lasmid for being a blessing to his career

Lasmid L Ghanaian musician, Lasmid

Thu, 20 Jul 2023

Jonathan Lee Pratt, commonly known in the music scene as JZyNo, has shown appreciation to Ghanaian singer, Lasmid for his impact on his music career.

In his assessment, Lasmid has contributed immensely to making the 'Butta my bread' song a monster hit.

“Shout out to my friend and my brother Lasmid for making this project at least whatever it is right now among the most trending songs in the world,” MyNewsGh.com sighted.

“He did his thing and actually poured his all into Butta My Bread and you can really feel his emotions so I’m so grateful to Lasmid. We decided to do a collaboration with two artistes and amongst them, myself and the team settled on Lasmid and he’s been a blessing,” JZyNo told Amansan Krakye on Property FM.

Lasmid who was adjudged as the 2023 Best New Artiste at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) recently ended his contract with Highly Spiritual Music owned by Kaywa.

