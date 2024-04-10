Ja Rule arrives in Ghana

Ja Rule [L]; Credit: Night Time Accra via IG

American rapper and producer Ja Rule has arrived in Ghana.

The rapper, along with his wife and team, arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, to break ground for the construction of a classroom block at Nuaso Anglican Primary School in partnership with Pencils of Promise.



Earlier this week, the rapper revealed plans to visit the West African country in a tweet on X.



Although the primary goal of the visit is to break ground for constructing a classroom block, the rapper, his wife, and team visited the historic Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park & Mausoleum in Accra, Ghana.



Located in Accra, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum is the final resting place of Ghana’s first President and Africanist. The park has a museum that hosts rare artefacts relating to Ghana’s independence, and tours at the park provide visitors with an in-depth history of the Sub-Saharan struggle for independence.



The mausoleum, designed by Don Arthur, houses the mortal remains of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and his wife, Fathia Nkrumah. It is meant to represent an upside-down sword, which in Akan culture is a symbol of peace.



The mausoleum is clad from top to bottom with Italian marble, with a black star at its apex to symbolize unity. The interior of the mausoleum boasts marble flooring and a mini mastaba-looking marble grave marker surrounded by river-washed rocks.

The park was redeveloped into a more befitting and attractive site in memory of the late Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah from 2021 to 2023. The redevelopment features:



- An expanded museum



- A presidential library



- A refurbished mausoleum



- A mini amphitheater



- A restaurant

- A new audio-visual fountain



- A gift shop



- A new reception, amongst others.



