Jackie Appiah, Clemento Suarez, Lilwin and other stars celebrate Fadda Dickson on UTV day with the stars

Source: SammyKay Media

The 1st January, annual UTV day with the stars which is full of fun and Entertainment and also serves as a day for many entertainers taking over the programming on the station to celebrate media mogul, Dr. Fadda Dickson came off successfully on Friday. January 1, 2021.

As part of the many activities done to make the day a memorable one, the abridged version of United Showbiz segment hosted by Comic actor, Clemento Suarez, real name Clement Ashiteye, got a lot of UTV watchers bursting into laughter when he mimicked actress, Nana Ama McBrown.



Appearing on the screen, Clemento Suarez who dressed as a woman and mimicked McBrown’s gestures and talking mannerisms attracted many to admire his talent especially when he and his comedian friends relived the night of the show that got Funny Face and Kwadwo Nkansah, Lil Win in an altercation.



Clemento Suarez just gave us his best as host of the show, he also had other comedians like DKB, Jeneral Nta Tia, OB Amponsah, Teacher Kwadwo, Lekzy Decomic, and many others as panellists.

Other stars who passed through during the day with great performance include; Jackie Appiah, Wendy Shay, Dr. Drew, Funny Face, Joyce Blessing, Ohemaa Mercy, Bro Sammy, Becca, Lilwin, Kwaku Manu and many others.









