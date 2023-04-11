0
Menu
Entertainment

Jackie Appiah's skull-shaped clutch draws attention at an event

Jackie Appiah (1) Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah

Tue, 11 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jackie Appiah has created an interesting impression on the minds of netizens who chanced on an accessory she paired her outfit with, at an event in Kumasi.

At the ‘Taste of Sin’ movie premiere, the popular actress matched her ‘fringed’ all-white outfit with a skull-shaped clutch that couldn’t go unnoticed.

In a video making rounds on the internet, the actress held the gold-plated clutch, made with crystals, as she posed for the cameras.

While some were impressed with the actress's unique and daring fashion choice, others found it weird, especially, her decision to rock it to such an event.

Skeptical about the bag's origin, some individuals speculated that it somewhat symbolizes occultism..

“Eiii Jackie! What brand is the clutch? Levels,” A ‘stunned’ social media user wrote

Others claimed that the actress, who tries to refrain from controversies, is deliberately drawing attention with her looks.

Meanwhile, checks by some netizens online have shown that the bag costs over $33.000.

Watch the video and read the comments below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nkonkonsa.com (@nkonkonsa)



ADA/EB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: