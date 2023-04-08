Jackie Appiah’s son Damien Agyemang steals spotlight at movie premiere

Damien Agyemang, son of Jackie Appiah

Damien Agyemang, son of veteran actress Jackie Appiah, was the star of “A Taste of Sin” movie premiere held on Friday, April 7, 2023, at the Silverbird Cinemas, Accra.

Although the premiere was a star-studded event featuring famous faces like Majid Michel, Frank Rajah, Kofi Ajorlolo, Roselyn Ngissah, and many others, the son of the celebrated actress who is rarely seen in the public eye stole the spotlight as many took interest in him.



In videos about him published and widely shared across social media platforms, the young man was spotted wearing a white short-sleeve shirt on black trousers with black socks and a black shoe going through his phone while fans present sang his praises.



A fan was heard saying Damien is lucky to be the son of the celebrated actress.



He said, “Eeei chairman, that is Chairwoman’s (Jackie Appiah) son. Eei bro, check out his drip.”



Damien, the only child of Jackie, was born on 13 October 2005. Like his mother, the youngster is a Canadian-born Ghanaian. He is the son of Peter Agyemang, a wealthy business mogul and a former husband of Jackie Appiah.

The actress was recently in the news after she refuted claims that she was pregnant.



In response to the rumors, the celebrated actress while speaking on UTV gave a direct and unequivocal answer.



She urged the host of the show Mzgee not to give attention to those who are merely seeking her attention. She labelled the rumours as baseless.



Check out the video of Damien Agyemang





You can also watch some of our programmes below.















EAN/BB