Jackie Appiah’s travel pictures that are absolute chic

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah has consistently been one of Ghana’s favourite 'showbiz sweethearts'.

Since her emergence from the popular 'Things We Do for Love' series till date, Jackie definitely knows how to warm the hearts of Ghanaians.



From career to lifestyle, particularly on the gram, Jackie is clearly having the time of her life.



Her recent travel photos throw more light on how she is bossing it up in grand style, in foreign cities.



From fur coats, to chic high boots, and designer shades, here are 5 stylish travel pics that could serve as travel inspiration.



Check out the posts below: