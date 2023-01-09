5
Menu
Entertainment

Jackie Appiah’s travel pictures that are absolute chic

Jackie Appiah Gold.png Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah

Mon, 9 Jan 2023 Source: braperucci.africa

Jackie Appiah has consistently been one of Ghana’s favourite 'showbiz sweethearts'.

Since her emergence from the popular 'Things We Do for Love' series till date, Jackie definitely knows how to warm the hearts of Ghanaians.

From career to lifestyle, particularly on the gram, Jackie is clearly having the time of her life.

Her recent travel photos throw more light on how she is bossing it up in grand style, in foreign cities.

From fur coats, to chic high boots, and designer shades, here are 5 stylish travel pics that could serve as travel inspiration.

Check out the posts below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jackie Appiah (@jackieappiah)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jackie Appiah (@jackieappiah)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jackie Appiah (@jackieappiah)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jackie Appiah (@jackieappiah)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jackie Appiah (@jackieappiah)

Source: braperucci.africa
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
'Bawumia Must Win' chant lands Wontumi in trouble
Daughter of Zambia's ex-vice president discloses gift Kwame Nkrumah gave her father