Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral

Jackie Appiah has made headlines again with regards to her flashy and luxurious lifestyle on social media.
The actress who usually rocks only designer outfits from ‘head to toe’, debuted another expensive look that has turned heads on social media.
Jackie Appiah shared a picture on her Instagram where she was spotted in a silky Casablanca long-sleeved shirt with a pair of black rigged jeans and a blue designer handbag.
This particular picture found its way to Twitter after some netizens who investigated the price of the Casablanca shirt stormed the platform with receipts highlighting that it costs about GH¢12,640.
While some are appreciating Jackie’s investments in her outfits, others have expressed concern over her source of income.
Using Mona4Reall’s situation as a case study, Jackie’s lavish social media lifestyle has raised suspicions on the internet.
It can be recalled that earlier in June 2022, the Ghanaian actress became the subject of discussion after videos of her plush mansion went viral.
Read the tweets below:
Casablanca shirt!! This is very expensive. And Jackie Appiah rocks beautifully in it. pic.twitter.com/mKUSP5OA7L— Polanski (@IsaacNkoahMensa) November 19, 2022
Jackie Appiah is next on the list after Hajia 4real.
That lady is another low key toto worker and scammer— ELI (@Expert_ELI) November 12, 2022
Jackie Appiah steps out in style in a Casablanca shirt that costs GH₵12,640.— Aaron Osagyefo1 (@AaronOsagyefo) November 19, 2022
Actress Jackie Appiah is one of the richest female celebrity.
Since January 2022, She has debatably posted daily on her social media pages with stunning photos of her in expensive designer brands. pic.twitter.com/RnXnvCEZGw
Bongo pls don’t come and talk about this one abeg. Spare Jackie Appiah ???? pic.twitter.com/G2L6Y6QwKI— Blacko nie???? (@KwabenaNino2) November 19, 2022
If Sika mp3 dede was a person.— Ghlagatin (@ghlagatindotcom) November 15, 2022
Jackie Appiah shows off in a simple and wealthy way!❤️
Photo by @jackieappiah (Instagram) pic.twitter.com/ajYOQmauYy
We spend money buying expensive clothes but we never realize that the best moments of life are enjoyed without clothes— og1 ???????? ???????? (@GhCurtis__) November 19, 2022
Are you there? Jackie Appiah ???????? https://t.co/O0JwZsbZNW
EB/FNOQ