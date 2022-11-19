1
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral

Sat, 19 Nov 2022

Jackie Appiah has made headlines again with regards to her flashy and luxurious lifestyle on social media.

The actress who usually rocks only designer outfits from ‘head to toe’, debuted another expensive look that has turned heads on social media.

Jackie Appiah shared a picture on her Instagram where she was spotted in a silky Casablanca long-sleeved shirt with a pair of black rigged jeans and a blue designer handbag.

This particular picture found its way to Twitter after some netizens who investigated the price of the Casablanca shirt stormed the platform with receipts highlighting that it costs about GH¢12,640.

While some are appreciating Jackie’s investments in her outfits, others have expressed concern over her source of income.

Using Mona4Reall’s situation as a case study, Jackie’s lavish social media lifestyle has raised suspicions on the internet.

It can be recalled that earlier in June 2022, the Ghanaian actress became the subject of discussion after videos of her plush mansion went viral.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
