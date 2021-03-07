Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo finally releases new song titled 'This Love'

Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo is a Ghanaian gospel singer and songwriter

Source: Skbeatz Records, Contributor

Fast-rising gospel music diva, Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo has finally released her much anticipated new single titled 'This Love', off her upcoming album.

The new single that carries a soothing medley, produced in a cool highlife rhythmic flow is currently available on all music digital platforms.



To what inspired her to write the song, she opined that:



"I wrote the song one day at work when the pressure at work had gone down.



I wanted the song to generally express my love for God, the state in which I met God, and how loving He has been so far... just like me telling a story".



On February 26, 2020, she officially launched the new song during her virtual musical concert dubbed 'JOA Live' which featured award-winning gospel music dynamo MOG Music and minister Jehoshaphat Acquah.

Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo, known also as a worship leader, songwriter, and composer, has four songs released currently to her credit.



She has also proven her credentials as one of the consistent fast-rising artistes, blessing lives with her music in Ghana and the diaspora.



Not long ago, Jacquelyn ministered at Emmanuel Smith's In Ghana gospel concert which was virtually held in Accra.



Other artistes called to perform on that same memorable night were, Joe Mettle, KODA, Efe Grace, Akesse Brempong, Philip Adzale, MOG Music and Ella Duncan-Williams.



'This Love' was produced by Gentleman, mixed and mastered by Qube.

