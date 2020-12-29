Jah Lead talks biggest lessons learnt in 2020

Jah Lead is a Ghanaian artiste

Ghanaian artiste, Jah Lead has disclosed the lessons he learnt as a recording act in the year 2020.

The ‘Lonely’ crooner told Antoine Mensah on the Bangers of the Year 2020 show, he’s learnt Ghanaians embrace all types of music genres irrespective of the perception out there.



“The platform I have I will make sure I dish out good songs for the fans, and the people will pick it themselves,” shared Lead.

“‘Lonely’ is still bubbling and people are calling for love works from me. Moving forward, 2021, there will be a lot of love songs. I have an EP online, and we are planning to get a band to record it. It is full of lovers rock.”