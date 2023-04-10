0
James Brown sparks controversy with Easter photoshoot

James Brown Looking Like A Sister Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown

Mon, 10 Apr 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Controversial crossdresser James Brown has shared a photo online to mark the Easter celebration.

He shared a photo of himself dressed as a nun on his official Instagram page.

James advised his fans not to judge her because they are not God.

He wrote, “Our Father in heaven, you are awesome!

"Show us who you are and how you want us to be. Make earth more like heaven. Please give us what we need to keep going each day. Help us when we are wrong and clean us up on the inside. Keep us from bad things, You’re in charge! You’re strong and powerful and always there. Forever! Amen

"Judge Non, because you are not God. I don’t need your comment today just pray because today is Easter."

