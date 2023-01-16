James Gardiner on why he campaigned for NDC

Actor, James Gardiner

In Ghana's last presidential race which was held on December 7, 2020, actor James Gardiner and some colleagues in the movie industry joined John Dumelo's train to canvass vote for the Ayawaso West Wuogon candidate and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to James Gardiner who doesn't see the move as a full dedication to politics, he only joined the campaign due to the ideologies of the party and their vision for the development of his beloved country, Ghana.



Although a section of the public has always rebuked celebrities for endorsing political parties or candidates, James Gardiner believes that they are equally free to make choices just like any other Ghanaian during an election year.



"Am I into politics? Well for some part I jumped on the bandwagon that I believed they had a development with regards to the country. I wouldn't say I am a politician. I am still patriotic, I put my weight behind someone with whom we share the same beliefs and agenda with regard to the development of the country," the actor explained in an interview with Joy News' Doreen Avio in January 2023.

James urged the public to focus on the brighter side instead of assuming that any celebrity who endorses a political candidate does so for financial gains.



"If I was paid, what is wrong with that? Ghanaians always love to look outside and not really pay attention to what I was doing. Everyone has the right to support whoever they choose to support. Why will you have a problem with who I support?...we have diverse views...you shouldn't have any problem with my association," he charged.



