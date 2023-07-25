Janarius set to release 'Heart to you'

Musician cum fashion designer, Janarius

Ghanaian artiste, Janarius Achinkok, popularly known as Janarius is set to officially release his highly anticipated Song titled ‘Heart to you’.

The rising musician has been on a mission to use his music to entertain and also make impact in the entertainment industry worldwide.



‘Heart to you’ is an Afro-dancehall song which simply relates with the title of the song; heart to you. He sings about giving his heart to the one he loves and ready to go to all the four corners of the world to make that a reality. The song is produced by EKO Creations.



Janarius is an independent artiste operating under a self-set up team to help manage and promote his brand and music to higher levels.

Janarius doubles as a farmer and also the CEO of Express Tailor, a bespoke fashion hub majoring in executive and exquisite African designs with over 15 years of experience.



He was recently announced Entrepreneur of the Year and his fashion hub, Express Tailor also won Fashion House of the Year at the 2023 Mandenta Excellence & Achievement Awards.