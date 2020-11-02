Japanese-Ghanaian Aisha Harumi Tochigi wins Miss Universe Japan

Aisha Harumi Tochigi won the Miss Universe Japan beauty pageant

A Japanese-Ghanaian, Aisha Harumi Tochigi has been crowned winner of the 69th edition of Miss Universe Japan beauty pageant.

Aisha whose father is a Ghanaian, beat 29 other contestants to win the pageantry show at the final held on October 29, 2020, in Tokyo.



Japanese-Nigerian Raimu Kaminashi finished as the first runner-up as Japanese-Filipino, Yuki Sonoda earned the second runner-up spot.



Having finished 5th in the previous edition, Aisha distinguished herself among her peers in the Q & A’s when she answered a question on discrimination.



She said, “I’d like to spread that nobody should be judged by their colour (or)…where they come from because this year, there was so much discrimination.”



According to her, the coronavirus pandemic also raised another form of age discrimination.

“I’d like to tell people that we shouldn’t judge people by their appearance but understand them, understand each other. It is the key to end discrimination. I’d like to spread that,” Aisha added.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

In addition to her win, Aisha will be representing Japan at the Miss Universe pageant.The 24-year-old Japanese-Ghanaian becomes the second person of mixed-race to win the pageant.Despite growing up in Japan, Aisha has advocated for a number of Japan-Ghana projects since 2006.