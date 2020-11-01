2
Jasmine Djang crowned winner of 2020 Miss Malaika

Miss Maliaka 2020 Jasmine Djang.png Miss Malaika 2020, Jasmine Djang

Sun, 1 Nov 2020 Source: universnewsroom.com

Jasmine Djang, a Business Management Student at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has been crowned winner of the 2020 edition of Miss Malaika Ghana.

She beat nine other women to become the 18th winner of the pageant.

She succeeds Phylis Vesta Boison of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) who won the crown last year.

Olga Karn Aduama, a Pharmacy student at the University of Ghana, was the 1st runner-up with Franklina O. M Shalom, also a University of Ghana student, being the 2nd runner-up.

Jasmine Djang, for her prize, goes home with the crown, cash, and a brand new car.

