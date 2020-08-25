Music

Jason EL-A takes fans back to ‘Taxi Driver’ days in ‘Confess’ visuals

Official artwork for the song

Versatile Ghanaian talent Jason Osman EL-Agha, known in the entertainment space as Jason EL-A has brought back great memories in his new music video dubbed ‘Confess’.

'Confess' was shot at a beautiful location in Ghana and stars Jason EL-A and a female model.



The visuals which had Jason play the role of a Taxi Driver were directed and shot by Sylvernus Darku. The video has an excerpt from ‘Taxi Driver’, a Ghanaian television series popular in the ’90s which featured Psalm Adjetefio known as T.T, Master Richard, Aboagye, ‘Pattington Papa Nii Papafio’ David Dontoh and other known characters who made the screens very exciting during those days.



Taxi Driver was a very hilarious TV show that captured that day-to-day life of Ghanaians moving from place to place and also had some very important lessons to share.



The artiste who doubles as a TV host, actor, and event MC, in the song, compliments black skin women, he said in one of the lines, “Your black skin is amazing. Ebony your skin is tight, you have a great attitude, and may your legacy live forever.”

The new song ‘Confess’ is an Afrobeat genre that exhibits the artiste’s competency on beats. The song is an emotional song; Jason in the song tells a love story, the good and bad. He also appreciates the beauty of his lover.



‘Confess’ was produced by DJ Millzy, mixed and mastered by Itz CJ.



The song is available on all streaming platforms.





Source: Erica Arthur, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.