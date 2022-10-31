Jay Baba honoured with 3 plaques at the 2022 Emerging Music Awards

Jay Baba

Source: Dan Lartey

USA-based Ghanaian musician, Yahaya Alhassan known in showbiz circles as Jay Baba has won 3 awards at the 2022 Emerging Music Awards (EMA) held in Accra.

The 'Solo' singer who resides in Rochester, New York won the Best Hiplife Artiste of the Year, Hiplife Song of the Year, and Best Management of the Year awards.



The event which was staged at the Snapp Cinema at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly on the 28th of October is meant to give the next generation of music stars the platform to unravel their talents.



The multiple award-winning artiste speaking in the US about the awards used the opportunity to thank his fans, radio presenters, and DJs for always promoting his songs.

He said, "Thank you to the Organizers and the Academy Board of EMAwards for recognizing JAY Baba at the just-ended Emerging Music Awards which took place in Accra, Ghana".



Meanwhile, Jay Baba has been nominated in 6 categories at the 2022 Central Music Awards with his trending song 'Solo' which he collaborated with Takoradi-based rapper, Ayesem.