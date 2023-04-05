Jay Bahd struck out of VGMAs ‘Best New Artiste’ category

Jay Bhad is a popular Ghanaian musician and a member of the Asakaa Group

Organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) have heeded the petition of Ghanaians over the inclusion of popular Asakaa group member, Jay Bahd, in the Best New Artiste category of this year’s edition.

Jay Bahd was among seven budding artistes namely; Malcom Nuna, Djay, Lasmid, DJ Azonto, Chief One, and Ewura Abena who were nominated for that category.



Following the earlier announcement of nominees, a large section of netizens took to social media to protest that the ‘Anadwo’ hitmaker outweighs that particular category.



However, after thorough deliberation, the VGMAs board has considered the request of fans.



To that effect, they have released a statement that announces the necessary corrections made to the nominees' list, and their decision to strike out Jay Bhad from that category.



“After deliberations, the board agrees that Jay Bhad is not new to the scheme because of his shared nomination on Yaw Tog’s sore for ‘Collaboration of the Year’ in 2021. This means he is not eligible as nominee for the New Best Artiste of the Year category of the 24th Vodaphone Ghana Music Awards,” parts of the statement read.

EB/AE