Jay-Z and other foreign celebrities who reportedly own properties in Ghana

Jay-Z, Michael Blackson and Emmanuel Adebayor

During a recent event in Ghana, Dave Chappelle reportedly revealed that the first rapper to hit billionaire status, Jay-Z, owns properties in the West African nation. As previously reported by Face2Face Africa, the renowned and award-winning comedian arrived in Ghana last Tuesday ahead of the hugely successful Black Star Line Festival.

Chappelle, 49, made the revelation during a private event at the University of Ghana last Thursday. Chappelle said the veteran rapper and business mogul showed him photos of his properties when he told him he intended to visit the West African country.



If true, this wouldn’t come as a surprise as Ghana has become a hotbed for tourism and investment over the years. Besides being gifted with natural resources, the country has been touted for having a stable political climate and great hospitality.



Jay-Z also adds up to other well-known foreign celebrities who reportedly own properties in Ghana, including the following:



Michael Blackson



The Ghanaian-American comedian and actor recently opened his free school in his village of Agona Nsaba. The January 3 ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by traditional leaders, diasporan guests, and other dignitaries.

Blackson, who said the project was something he always wanted to do, took to Twitter to share a video of the colorful ceremony. “Today is the greatest day of my life because I’ve finally accomplished what I always wanted to do which is giving these kids a chance to be great,” the 50-year-old shared. “Greatness starts with education and foundational education shouldn’t come with financial barriers.”





As previously reported by Face2Face Africa, Blackson cut sod for the school project after he returned home in 2020. The free school, named the Michael Blackson Academy, is reportedly set to open in January.

The former Togolese football star owns a mansion in the affluent Trasacco Valley neighborhood in Accra, Ghana. The former Tottenham Hotspur star has never shied away from expressing his love for the West African nation.



Adebayor also occasionally shares his home and expensive cars on social media.



