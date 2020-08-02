Entertainment

JayZ’s Roc Nation, Billboard react to ‘Shatta-Beyonce’ video

Jayz's record label and other international brands have reacted to the 'Already' video

The ‘hottest’ international record label owned by Shawn Corey Carter (JayZ) and America’s largest music industry standard record chart, Billboard have both extended their congratulatory message to Shatta Wale and Beyonce for their ‘Already’ music video.

Roc Nation first tweeted a photo of Shatta Wale on August 1, 2020, a day after the video was released.



The picture captures Wale's ‘kinglike’ pose with a caption, “#Blackisking



Billboard on the other hand posted a picture of the Ghanaian dancehall artiste and Beyoncé with the caption “Which was your favourite new music release this week?



A careful study of the picture proved that billboard is currently following Shatta Wale on Instagram because he was tagged in the photo alongside Beyoncé



Meanwhile, scores of fans and celebrities worldwide have eulogized Beyonce’s music video for “Already” which features Major Lazer and Dancehall star, Shatta Wale.

Also, some of Ghana’s politicians including Former president Mahama, Information Minister, Professor Naana Opoku Ayemang and others have extolled the dancehall artist for putting Ghana on the map.



