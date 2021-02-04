Jayana bags 5 nominations for top international award

Jayana is a Ghanaian contemporary gospel singer and an entrepreneur

The nominees for the Gospel Choice Music Awards have been announced and Ghanaian Female Gospel artiste, Jayana was nominated in five categories.

The gospel minstrel will be competing with other top international artistes in all five categories for the award.



Jayana is the only Ghanaian musician nominated in the 2021 Gospel Choice Music Awards.



She was nominated in the following categories;



Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year



Gospel/Religious Songwriter Of The Year

International Female Artist of the Year



International Song of the Year



Urban Inspirational Artist of the Year



The Gospel Choice Music Awards (GCMA), formerly the Gospel Choice Awards, endeavors to celebrate the heritage of Gospel Music and pay tribute to some of today’s most influential artists.



The show features an array of performers and honorees nominated and voted for by the general public. The GCMA will present fan-voted awards in various categories including artistes, Choirs, Directors, Ministers of Music, Praise & Worship Teams, and many more.

The 27th edition of the Gospel Choice Music Awards 2021 will be held in Atlanta -USA.on June 25th – 26th, 2021.



Born Jemima Annor Yeboah, Jayana is noted for her soul-touching ministrations, making an immense impact on followers of gospel music.



Jayana is a Ghanaian contemporary gospel singer and an entrepreneur.



She is the second daughter of the Late Bishop Dr. Augustine Annor Yeboah, founder of Christian Praise International Centre (CPIC).



Jayana has promised fans and lovers of gospel music to expect nothing but the best as she premieres her first song of 2021 titled ‘Awurade’ [God].