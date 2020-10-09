Jayana earns 3 nominations at Emerging Music Awards 2020

Ghanaian gospel musician, Jemima Annor-Yeboah, better known by her stage name JAYANA has been nominated in 3 categories at this year’s Emerging Music Awards.
Noted for her powerful voice, the second daughter of the Late Bishop Dr Augustine Annor-Yeboah, founder of Christian Praise International Centre (CPIC) was nominated in the Female Vocalist of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year and Emerging Artiste of the Year categories respectively.
Her soul-touching ministrations, making an immense impact on followers of gospel music has won the hearts of fans across the country, as her career continues its meteoric rise.
Jayana, a participant and finalist of the maiden edition of Stars of the Future music reality show spent her formative years soaking up the contemporary gospel, and praise and worship.
She has three singles to her credit, Victory, I Believe and Who You Are.
The 2nd edition of Emerging Music Awards will be held on 14th November 2020 which will be held virtually and broadcasted via Emerging Music Awards social media platforms; Kusstar TV YouTube Channel and other media partners platforms.
The Emerging Music Awards is the only musical awards scheme that honours and celebrates all emerging musicians in the Ghanaian musical genres 100% in a prestigious platform. Kusstar Entertainment as an event house sees the development of talents as our greatest passion.
This year Emerging Music Awards will celebrate nominees in categories on one prestigious platform.
Winners in the various categories shall be determined through three (3) key processes namely; The Awards Board, The Awards Academy Board and The General Public Vote.
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Naf Kassi – Me Mbo Tuo
Efe Keyz – Video Call
Jayana – I Believe
Rama Anwti -Ne Nionyam
Mama Boat – N’adom Ara Kwa
Laty – Grateful
Quayba – Wonder Woman
Dede Supa – Over
SSUE – Bo Me Nkomode
Naana Blu – No Pressure
GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Abena Ntiriwaa
Ewurama Police
Emmanuel Annor
Jayana
Obaa Efia
Derrick Korankye
Joojo Eshun
Rama Antwi
Nat Abbey
Scott Evans
EBA
Doreen Okyere
EMERGING ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
AY Poyoo
Bosom P Young
Gyakie
Jayana
Efe Keyz
Ewurama Police
Sherry Boss
Rama Antwi
Teflon Flexx
Euni Melo
Abochi
Don Itchi
Naf Kassi
Iona
Nat Abbey
