Jayana earns 3 nominations at Emerging Music Awards 2020

Jemima Annor-Yeboah

Ghanaian gospel musician, Jemima Annor-Yeboah, better known by her stage name JAYANA has been nominated in 3 categories at this year’s Emerging Music Awards.

Noted for her powerful voice, the second daughter of the Late Bishop Dr Augustine Annor-Yeboah, founder of Christian Praise International Centre (CPIC) was nominated in the Female Vocalist of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year and Emerging Artiste of the Year categories respectively.



Her soul-touching ministrations, making an immense impact on followers of gospel music has won the hearts of fans across the country, as her career continues its meteoric rise.



Jayana, a participant and finalist of the maiden edition of Stars of the Future music reality show spent her formative years soaking up the contemporary gospel, and praise and worship.



She has three singles to her credit, Victory, I Believe and Who You Are.



The 2nd edition of Emerging Music Awards will be held on 14th November 2020 which will be held virtually and broadcasted via Emerging Music Awards social media platforms; Kusstar TV YouTube Channel and other media partners platforms.



The Emerging Music Awards is the only musical awards scheme that honours and celebrates all emerging musicians in the Ghanaian musical genres 100% in a prestigious platform. Kusstar Entertainment as an event house sees the development of talents as our greatest passion.



This year Emerging Music Awards will celebrate nominees in categories on one prestigious platform.



Winners in the various categories shall be determined through three (3) key processes namely; The Awards Board, The Awards Academy Board and The General Public Vote.



FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR



Naf Kassi – Me Mbo Tuo

Efe Keyz – Video Call



Jayana – I Believe



Rama Anwti -Ne Nionyam



Mama Boat – N’adom Ara Kwa



Laty – Grateful



Quayba – Wonder Woman



Dede Supa – Over



SSUE – Bo Me Nkomode



Naana Blu – No Pressure



GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Abena Ntiriwaa



Ewurama Police



Emmanuel Annor



Jayana



Obaa Efia



Derrick Korankye



Joojo Eshun



Rama Antwi



Nat Abbey



Scott Evans

EBA



Doreen Okyere



EMERGING ARTISTE OF THE YEAR



AY Poyoo



Bosom P Young



Gyakie



Jayana



Efe Keyz



Ewurama Police



Sherry Boss

Rama Antwi



Teflon Flexx



Euni Melo



Abochi



Don Itchi



Naf Kassi



Iona



Nat Abbey