Jayana unveils stunning photos ahead of the release of her single titled ‘Awurade’

Jemima Annor Yeboah, also known as Jayana is a gospel singer

Source: Edward Acquah, Contributor

Award-winning Gospel artiste, Jemima Annor Yeboah, also known as Jayana, has released adorable pictures ahead of her new single to be released on Friday, February 5.

Jayana promises fans and lovers of gospel music to expect nothing but the best as she premieres her first song of 2021.



The gospel minstrel ahead of her new single titled ‘Awurade’ [God] dazzles in her favorite costumes styled by Joenic Couture.



The photos have Jayana rocking a black glamorous outfit and a white sleeveless hoodie outfit. Her beautiful make-up was glam up by Jayana Beauty and her hair styled by Roselle Beauty Havens.



Produced by Cyclone Production, Jayana acknowledges God in this new song, looking back and analyzing the difficult moment in her life when her musical journey began.

Noted for her soul-touching ministrations, making an immense impact on followers of gospel music, Jayana is a Ghanaian contemporary gospel singer and an entrepreneur.



She is the second daughter of the late Bishop Dr. Augustine Annor Yeboah, founder of Christian Praise International Centre (CPIC).









