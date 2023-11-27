Jeffrey Nortey opens up how lack of acting gigs got him depressed

Actor and TV Presenter, Jeffrey Nortey

Actor and TV Presenter, Jeffrey Nortey has opened up about battling depression when he was not getting acting gigs.

Speaking on EVIBES with Becky, he said was depressed because he needed to be active in acting and that’s how he got the idea to venture into comedy and skit-making.



“There was a time I was super depressed because the jobs were not coming. I was so so depressed. It was about the fire burning inside of me. There was a fire burning, I needed to act, I needed to be in front of the camera. Then I said lemme just write my own scripts, gather some coins and put it out there just so that the fire does not die.



"I was so depressed and it’s funny how comedy came out from a dark place. You are down, you are teary and you are writing and you put it out there and people are laughing. People didn't know where those stories came from. They came from a very dark place. “

Jeffrey Nortey, a Ghanaian actor, is known for his appearances in both Ghanaian and international films. He has showcased his talent in various roles, contributing to the country's vibrant entertainment industry.



