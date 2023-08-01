Jeffrey Nortey reveals how depression pushed him to start acting

Content creator and comic actor, Jeffrey Nortey

Content creator and comic actor, Jeffrey Nortey, has become a household name in the Ghanaian entertainment scene with his hilarious skits that leave audiences in stitches.

However, the road to success was not an easy one for Nortey, as he revealed in a candid interview with Andy Dosty.



He shared that he started shooting his skits out of depression when his dreams of becoming a famous actor seemed to be slipping away.



In the interview, he expressed his initial hopes of making it big in the movie industry. However, he faced disappointment as he struggled to secure roles in movies.



The lack of opportunities left him wondering how he could excel in the highly competitive industry. These circumstances led to a period of depression, where he felt the fire in him dimming.



Determined to reignite his passion for acting and creativity, Nortey took matters into his own hands.

He decided to start shooting his skits as a means of expressing himself and staying true to his love for acting.



"I started as an actor hoping that I’ll be shooting in movies. But I was not getting gigs and I was depressed. Not because of the money but because the fire in me was burning so I needed to do something," he shared.



Nortey's fortunes took a positive turn in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic struck. With more time on his hands due to lockdowns and restrictions, he began shooting a few skits and shared them on social media platforms.



The response from the audience was overwhelmingly positive, and people started to appreciate his unique style and comedic talent.



Buoyed by the positive feedback, Nortey continued to create and produce more skits.

He soon found that his content resonated with audiences because of its originality and distinctiveness.



"During COVID time I decided to write my skits and gather some money. I did a few and people liked it. Money started flowing, exposure started coming, and here we are," he said.



Interestingly, Nortey mentioned that his primary intention was not solely to make people laugh. While his skits are undeniably funny, he revealed that his initial focus was on producing meaningful content. His authenticity and dedication to his craft shine through, endearing him to audiences even more.



"When I started, I didn’t know I was writing comedy skits. I was serious about it. Even with the buttocks skits, I was serious about it. Even up to now, I don’t think I am doing something to make people laugh. If you laugh, fine; if you don’t, that was not the aim," Nortey shared.



Despite facing initial setbacks, Jeffrey Nortey's resilience and creativity have propelled him to new heights.

His skits have garnered a massive following on social media platforms and YouTube, earning him well-deserved recognition and popularity.



In addition to his online success, Nortey has been featured in several movies and TV series, showcasing his versatility as an actor.



ADA/OGB