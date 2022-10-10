Jeffrey Nortey reveals why he stopped presenting

Jeffrey Nortey at Jacinta's One Night Stand

Ghanaian skit maker, Jeffrey Nortey, has disclosed why he discontinued presenting on television, and his reason will baffle you.

Speaking with GhanaWeb’s Doreen Abanema Abayaa on Vogue, the actor referenced that people used him in a way that made him decide that he needed to work for himself.



“I used to have a Christian show, but I am no longer on it. I am no more on it. I am no more on anything TV presenting because I had to focus on myself.



“A lot of people were taking so much away from me. I said, no, let me put this energy into my new stuff,” he said.



He also added that he was paid little for the work he did while working as a presenter, so he advised himself to venture into a business of his own.



“In terms of creativity, so much was taken away from me. I don't even want to go into that because we were doing more work at the end of the day and the money was little.

“So, if it's like that, let me just focus on myself and the money will come into my pocket,” he added.



Jeffrey Nortey joined the long list of celebrities who attended Jacinta’s One-Night Stand event at the National Theatre on October 8, 2022.







ADA/BOG