4
Menu
Entertainment

Jessica Opare Saforo reacts to Shatta Wale's tweet about marrying her

JESSICA OPARE SHATTA WALE Jessica Opare Saforo and Shatta Wale

Mon, 5 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale has fallen in love with the woman behind the automated voice of one of Ghana's telecommunication networks. According to the artiste, it brings him joy when he hears the popular voice attend to him on phone.

On December 3, the Ghanaian Dancehall artiste declared his intention to marry the individual behind that soothing voice in a tweet.

"The woman that has been talking on my phone from #MTN when am making a call, how old is she, I want to marry her...She can talk," Shatta Wale tweeted.

Jessica Opare Saforo's attention was drawn to Shatta's post after several tags by social media users who know her to be behind the voice.

The media personality reacted by saying 'errrmmm" in a retweet of her admirer's post on Sunday.

Check out the post below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin
Related Articles: