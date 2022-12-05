Jessica Opare Saforo reacts to Shatta Wale's tweet about marrying her

Jessica Opare Saforo and Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale has fallen in love with the woman behind the automated voice of one of Ghana's telecommunication networks. According to the artiste, it brings him joy when he hears the popular voice attend to him on phone.

On December 3, the Ghanaian Dancehall artiste declared his intention to marry the individual behind that soothing voice in a tweet.



"The woman that has been talking on my phone from #MTN when am making a call, how old is she, I want to marry her...She can talk," Shatta Wale tweeted.



Jessica Opare Saforo's attention was drawn to Shatta's post after several tags by social media users who know her to be behind the voice.

The media personality reacted by saying 'errrmmm" in a retweet of her admirer's post on Sunday.



Check out the post below:



