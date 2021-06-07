Jetey offers a bittersweet reflection of his emotional state on new EP 'Bad Arrangement'

Musician Jetey

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Jetey’s new 6-track EP adorns Africa’s biggest and most successful genre, as he dives into the intricacies of being in a relationship that has lost its spark, be it for business or pleasure.

The crooner pulls this off with a team of six producers; KeezyOnTheBeat, BabaWvd, SkillisBeatz, Joshua Nkansah, UglyxToughThing and MintBeatz, but no features whatsoever, which may be a bummer to some, but understandable to others for a project this concise.



2020 left a lot to be desired and like everyone else, Jetey had all the time in the world to do some soul-searching of his own: the outcome being 'Bad Arrangement'; a phoenix which rose from the ashes of the said year’s bad arrangements.



‘Somebody’ gets the show started with a warmth that’s embracing its emotive tone. Jetey questions if there’s really someone for everyone, but feels otherwise because his 'somebody' is seemingly no one. ‘Taya’ swoops in next, rocking an upbeat tempo that guides listeners into its rather heart-wrenching tale of deceit and false assurances, which Jetey has unapologetically had enough of by the way; 'I taya you', he sings.



Then there’s ‘Lova’, a sweet offering propped up by vocals so divine, cloud nine is a sure destination. It’s all smooth-talk from Jetey, who slithers his way into his female interests’ feminine mould, like Fela Kuti’s would with Afrobeat and who could blame him? He’s got that Afrobeat love.

‘Circles’ is the next of kin. Its moody air hinges on the all too familiar conundrum of wanting somebody who’s commitment is just not there, setting the pace for next in line, ‘Baa Na’.



Jetey engaged in a bad business, a fact he has to come to terms with. But that’s okay, ungratefulness isn’t his emotional yardstick. His love and respect remain absolute all day, every day.



‘Healing’, the EP’s highlighting sound creeps in to end it all on a good foot. Jetey bows out with the fanciest of vocals and weightiest of messages which culminate in an ambience memorable at best.



Jetey’s 'Bad Arrangement' may be a year late, but nevertheless, right on time. His emotional turmoils bounce off the very formidable instrumentals on offer, lunging straight at your attention and affection centers with poignant lyrics sure to serve as the perfect companion.