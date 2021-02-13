Jey Luchy expresses excitement at the feedback to his music

Some of Jey Luchy’s songs are; ‘ Get out my way and also Gang way’

Ghanaian upcoming artist Kofi Amoah Jnr popularly known as Jey Luchy sheds more light on his songs and the feedback he is getting in Ghana.

The artist says that here in Ghana you have to prove your worth in order for people to support you.



And so far, the feedback he is getting in Ghana is great.



In a conversation with Doctor Cann on the Ayekoo After Drive on Happy 98.9FM, he said that Ghanaians are responding quite well to his new releases.



He also made it known that he had featured artistes such as “ Medikal, Kofi Mole and Rich Kent” and he is still planning on working with more other artistes.

Jey Luchy has revealed that three of his songs and two videos are out.



According to him, his songs are doing very well and it’s picking up because “day in day out my numbers are going up”, he enclosed.



Some of Jey Luchy’s songs are; ‘ Get out my way and also Gang way’.