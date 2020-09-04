Music

Jhehlah sets standards with 'Short Skirt' music video release

September is fresh on its heels and with it is Jhehlah’s new Afrobeat record, ‘Short Skirt’. As promised, the act comes through for fans with a visually enticing video that’s of top tier quality.

Shot at a fancy estate in the early hours of the day, ‘Short Skirt’ features Jhehlah and an unsuspecting guest. The video’s director, Mike Static sets the tone with a delivery to Jhehlah at his residence. Right from onset, viewers get a glimpse of Jhehlah’s charming guest who he meets up with at his foyer for a mystery package. Nonplussed by the whole interaction due to a phone conversation, the delivery girl’s beauty finally gets Jhehlah’s attention, immersing viewers into a short daydream sequence.



It’s anybody’s guess from there. Amid elegant vocals and lyrics, viewers are treated with scenes of Jhehlah and the damsel who is now swathed in a host of seductive trappings as lyrics like, “Girl make I dey your body like a short skirt oh/Like a short skirt oh-ooh, ohemaa” and “You my fantasy, me I no dey lie/I dey feel this your magic and your Puerto Rico edey make a man wan spread oh” fire past.



With Jhehlah’s fantasy spanning from a playful scene, to a shopping spree, some pool time and climaxing with a romantic dinner date, the act on the spur of the moment snaps out of his trance right when he’s about kissing this beauty. He signs for his package and exclaims, “DAAAAAAMN, SHIII BRUV!” as the damsel moves to her delivery van in an inviting short skirt.

A good songwriter and storyteller, King Kennedy Oliver, aka Jhehlah is a Nigerian-born musician, whose songs are rooted in both Nigerian and Ghanaian Pop/Highlife nuances. Currently backed by world class productions and Geobek Standard management, Jhehlah is in line to take the music industry by storm.



Take a visual trip with Jhehlah’s on his video for ‘Short Skirt’ here.





Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.