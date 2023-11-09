Jiggy Waz releases irresistible Afrobeats banger 'Forever'

Jiggy Waz is one of the rising music stars known for his unique sound that transcends genres

In a pulsating blend of rhythms and melodies, Jiggy Waz, prolific music star has dropped a sizzling Afrobeats track titled 'FOREVER.'

According to the hit maker, this new release promises to set the airwaves ablaze with its infectious beats and captivating lyrics. It was produced by ExtremeBeatz & Kwame JR.



'FOREVER' is a celebration of the rich and vibrant sounds of Afrobeats, expertly infused with contemporary elements that give it a unique and dynamic edge. Jiggy Waz's distinctive vocals take center stage, weaving a compelling narrative that transcends borders and resonates with audiences worldwide.



The track 'FOREVER' is a musical journey through love, longing, commitment, honesty and the pursuit of timeless affection. With its catchy hooks and rhythm that compels movement, the song encapsulates the euphoria of being lost in the moment with someone special.



Jiggy Waz, a name on the rise in the music industry, has been gaining momentum and recognition for his genre-defying sound. His latest release showcases his growth as an artist and his ability to create music that appeals to a broad and diverse audience.

The release of 'FOREVER' comes after much anticipation from Jiggy Waz's dedicated fan base, who have been eagerly awaiting new music from the artist. The track has already garnered attention on social media, with fans expressing their excitement for this latest addition to his discography.



'FOREVER' is now available on all major music platforms, making it accessible to a global audience of music lovers. Listeners can immerse themselves in the enchanting world of Jiggy Waz's music and experience the magic of 'FOREVER.



Jiggy Waz is one of the rising music stars known for his unique sound that transcends genres. His ability to blend various musical elements and craft compelling stories through his music has garnered him a dedicated fan following.