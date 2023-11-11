Joe Mettle, Nathaniel Basse, Dunsin Oyekan, Mosses bliss unite for Potter’s Praise 23

In a crescendo of spiritual resonance and musical brilliance, Potter's Praise 23 is poised to enrapture hearts and elevate souls. A constellation of gospel music luminaries, including Joe Mettle, Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Moses Bliss, and the iconic Joyous Celebration choir, are set to lead an evening of worship like never before.

Under the guidance of the esteemed God's servant, Nanasei Opoku Sarkodie, the free event transcends the boundaries of a mere concert, promising an immersive encounter with the divine. Nanasei Opoku Sarkodie's wisdom and spiritual insight will weave seamlessly with the melodies, creating an atmosphere where worship becomes an enchanting journey.



Adding to the symphony of voices, Potters City Choir let by Minister Kay, known for their resounding harmonies, and the soul-stirring vocals of Cynthia Macaulay, promise to deliver captivating performances that will linger in the hearts of attendees long after the final note.



Mark your calendars for Sunday the 19th of November at 3:00pm at Potters city- Prampram transforms into a sanctuary of praise. Potter's Praise 23 is not just an event; it is an experience, a celebration of faith, unity, and the transformative power of music.

Potters Praise is a free entry event. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a celestial celebration that will resonate in your spirit and echo through the corridors of time.



Join us for Potter's Praise 23, where the divine meets the melodic, and hearts are lifted in unison. This is not merely a concert; it's an encounter with the sacred.