1
Menu
Entertainment

Joe Mettle addresses allegation he was 'forced' to marry because he impregnated his partner

Mettle 666.jfif Gospel singer, Joe Mettle

Thu, 23 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian gospel musician, Joe Mettle, has recounted some ‘ridiculous stories’ that were cooked up after he married his wife, Salomey Selassie Dzisa.

Recalling one of the rumours, Joe Mettle said people claimed that he was forced to tie the knot because his wife was pregnant at that time.

The award-winning gospel minister, said some Ghanaians believed that particular rumour to an extent that a presenter once claimed that she had evidence to back it up.

Joe Mettle added that he was infuriated at the presenter’s comments to an extent he almost took actions against her.

“This one said the girl is this, the girl is pregnant and there was even one lady on one of the stations you know and she came up saying she’s pregnant, she has her sources and they say that the reason why I married the girl is because the girl is pregnant and her parents says if I don’t marry her, something something, something

“The person in her studio said it is alleged but she said no, no, no, she knows where her source is”, he mentioned in an interview with Joy Prime’s Roselyn Felli.

Stating how these stories affected his wife, the ‘Boo no ni’ hitmaker said when the rumors were circulating initially, it took a toll on her because they were newlyweds.

He said, “For the very first time I almost took actions but I was like you know what, its not necessary so we had to speak to her. Unfortunately, where she worked, I know the owner of the station and it was going to be long”.

2017 VGMA Gospel Artiste of the Year, Joe Mettle, married his wife, Salomey Selassie Dzisa on August 15, 2020 and they currently have a child.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Joy Prime (@joyprimetv)



ED/EB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Kusi Boateng served me court papers with fake bailiff – Ablakwa tells court
Related Articles: